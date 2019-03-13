Mane scores twice to hand Liverpool 3-1 victory past Bayern

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) – Sadio Mane scored twice to hand Liverpool a 3-1 victory at Bayern Munich yesterday with a dominant performance that sent them through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

After the last-16 first leg ended goalless at Anfield, five-time European champions Liverpool took control in Munich, bossing the game and nullifying their German opponents to become the fourth English team into the last eight.

In-form Mane pounced on a needless charge out of his goal by Manuel Neuer in his 100th Champions League appearance, to round the Bayern keeper with a superb turn before chipping his finish into the empty net in the 26th minute.

The German champions levelled 13 minutes later against the run of play when winger Serge Gnabry beat his marker and his cutback was turned into the goal by Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

Centre back Virgil van Dijk, who had missed the first leg last month, killed off any German hopes of a comeback when he rose high to head home in the 69th minute before Mane headed in his second in the 84th.

Last season’s runners-up Liverpool completed a full house of English teams in the last eight, the first time this has happened since the 2008/9 season, with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Manchester City already through.

Bayern knew they had to be more adventurous than they had been at Anfield, but they were suffocated by Liverpool’s intense pressing in the first half.

The Reds, beaten by Real Madrid in last season’s final, suffered an early blow when captain Jordan Henderson hobbled off with an ankle injury.

Mane’s goal gave them the edge but instead of adding to their lead when they had the upper hand, Matip’s own goal let Bayern back into the game against the run of play.

The Bavarians, who had reached the Champions League quarter-finals or better in each of the last seven seasons, needed a second with Liverpool heading through on the away goals rule.

Liverpool, however, kept up the pressure and were rewarded when Dutchman Van Dijk grabbed his third goal in his last four appearances in all competitions.

Mane completed a memorable win with a well-timed header after a delightful lofted pass from Mohamed Salah as Liverpool stretched their unbeaten run in Champions League last-16 matches to eight games following a 1-0 loss at home to Barcelona in the 2006/07.