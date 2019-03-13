BCB expresses disappointment over Subrina Munroe’s snub

THE Berbice Cricket Board ( BCB) and the entire cricketing public in the Ancient County have expressed their disappointment over the non-selection of West Indies pacer Subrina Munroe in the 14-member National female senior squad for the upcoming Regional tournaments.

According to the BCB, Munroe’s snub, is nothing but a total injustice to a dedicated, discipline and hard working player, whose professional attitude can never be questioned.

President of the BCB Hilbert Foster expressed his disgust at the non-selection of Munroe. He stated that some of the players selected ahead of the West Indies pacer will struggle to make both the Rose Hall Town Metro and Berbice Female team if they reside in Berbice.

Munroe has always performed well for Guyana and the West Indies and to downgrade her to standby status is a total insult. The selectors of the Guyana Cricket Board need to get their house in order and select national teams based on performances, discipline and fairness, not on a quota system for each county or reward for clubs or boards who they view as supporters of the current system.

Munroe along with Tremayne Smartt and Erva Giddings have served Guyana well.

Meanwhile, the BCB will like to wish the Guyana team under the leadership of Shemaine Campbelle, great success in the tournament.

The board is quite confident that Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Erva Giddings, Tremayne Smartt, Melanie Henry, Plaffiana Millington and Lafona Gilgeous will make all of us in Berbice proud. It is however, very painful for us to be denied the opportunity to witness our players in action in the Ancient county despite Berbice being the major provider of outstanding female cricketers.