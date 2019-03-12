Historic cycling road race set for Bartica this weekend

IN a historic move, Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), in collaboration with the Mayor and Town Council of Bartica, will pull off what would be the first major road race in the town on Saturday, March 16.

The crème de la crème of Guyana’s cyclists in the seniors, juniors and veterans categories will all head to Bartica to vie for top honours in the groundbreaking day of action.

Over $400 000 in cash, along with other incentives, will be up for grabs with the top six seniors, top three juniors and veterans eligible for prizes. There will also be a whopping 20 sprint prizes on offer.

In addition, there will be BMX races for youths of Bartica in the 6-9 years and 9-12 years categories while the senior citizens would also have the opportunity to roll back the years as there will be an exhibition event for them.

The route of the race is as follows: Starting-point is at corner of First and Third Avenue. Cyclists proceed south along First Avenue then turn right into Sixth Street, left into Fourth Avenue, left into Eighth Street, left into Second Avenue crossing the finish line at Second Avenue and Third Street.