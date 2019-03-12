Golden Jaguars warm up for Belize with clash against Suriname on Saturday in Nickerie

WITH just 11 days before Guyana face one of their biggest matches ever and possibly enable themselves to qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the Guyana National Senior Men’s Team will play the Suriname Senior Men’s National team on Saturday, at the Pierkhan Stadium, Nickerie, Suriname from 16:30hrs or 15:30hrs (local time).

The team, commonly known as the Golden Jaguars, will comprise 18 Guyana-based players, who are scheduled to depart for Suriname on Friday morning.

In an invited comment, Golden Jaguars head coach Michael Johnson, who returned to Guyana yesterday, said the match will seek to test the progress made with team preparation and some technical areas as well as the team’s overall game understanding.

According to Johnson, “The game against Suriname will give the players a real stiff test and we will be able to see which players have improved in all areas of their development.

“The GFF Training Centre is a solid base that allows us to get some good work into the players but you can’t be competitive without games. With both teams involved in the CONCACAF Nation’s League fixtures, this gives us the opportunity to try out player systems and develop their understanding without the scrutiny of the result being the main objective.”

Meanwhile, the Guyana-based squad engaged the East Bank Demerara Football Association select team last Saturday in a training match at the GFF’s National Training Centre, Providence.

The training matches are part of the preparation for Guyana’s final CONCACAF Nations League qualifier against Belize on March 23 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Tickets for the match are being sold at $1 500 at the following locations: Andrew’s Supermarket – Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt; The Guinness Bar – D’Urban Street, GT; West Indian Sports Complex, Robb Street; Nice Restaurant, Status Hotel, Croal Street, GT; Pegasus Hotel Guyana; KFC Outlets – Regent Street & Mandela Avenue; Dad’s Fish Shop (Den Amstel) and Patsy Food Court and Bar, Linden/Soesdyke Junction.

Fan jerseys are also available at the GFF Secretariat at a cost of G$5 000.

Match time is set for 18:30hrs.