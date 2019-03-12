Dead porter in Linden accident identified

THE porter killed in an accident in Linden over the weekend has been identified as Jovon Jommol Anthony of 44 Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

The police placed a name to the body after it was identified by his mother, Coral Isaacs and his sister, Taniesh Isaacs at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Monday.

The accident occurred last Saturday around 12:45 hrs on the Kara Kara Public Road, Mackenzie, Linden. The man was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor attached to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC). According to a police report, motor lorry GSS 1407, owned by Frank Hugh, was at the time driven by Floyd Rodney, 28, of Lot 121 Ogle Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

The lorry with trailer, TMM 2242 attached to it, was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road when the porter jumped off. The report further noted that the porter jumped on the gas tank, which is situated on the left side front of the lorry, while it was still in motion. He seemed to have lost his grip, causing him to fall between the lorry and trailer, thus he was run over by the trailer.

As a result of the collision, the porter sustained injuries about the body. His body was taken to the Wismar Hospital mortuary. The driver was tested for alcohol consumption above the legal limit but the result proved negative. According to post-mortem conducted on Monday, March 11, 2019, by Pathologist Nehaul Singh, Anthony died from multiple injuries.