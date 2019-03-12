By what method do you assume representation of civil society?

Dear Editor,

I READ with amazement the statement by purported civil society critising the President for referring the question of an Election Date to GECOM.

First, I do not know by what method these honourable ladies and gentlemen have arrogated themselves to represent civil society.

It is about time that these persons who, without any form of consultation, presumptuously say they speak for civil society.

On the other hand, they criticise the President and Government for not following the rules. GECOM is an autonomous body with a clear mandate and responsibility. If the President attempted to impose his will on GECOM, that would be another story.

These representatives of civil society, and some are my friends, must say where they stand in Guyana’s political divide. Really, an authentic civil society has no time for “sand dancing.”

Regards

Hamilton Green