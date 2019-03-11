Jagdeo abandoned at Babu Jaan

SEVERAL senior People’s Progressive Party (PPP) executives on Sunday stayed away from the annual pilgrimage to Babu Jaan, East Berbice-Corentyne, to pay homage to founder and late party leader, Dr. Cheddi Jagan.

The pilgrimage was led by party General-Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo. Those absent included former President Donald Ramotar and party executives, Dr. Frank Anthony, Anil Nandlall, Dr. Vindyha Persaud, Clement Rohee and Gail Teixeira.

Their absence from the Babu Jaan event has led to speculation of a rift in the PPP’s leadership over the selection of fraud accused Irfaan Ali as the party’s presidential candidate. Ali had pledged to fight “corruption” in the current government.

On Sunday, Ali joined Jagdeo, former Prime Minster Sam Hinds and PPP parliamentarian Sheila Veerasammy in addressing a diminished gathering of supporters, compared to previous years.

In their presentations, the speakers heavily criticised the government instead of reflecting on the legacy of the late Dr Jagan.

Jagdeo in his address to the gathering called on supporters to ignore the government if they decide to hold on to power after March 21.

“When the ministers or Granger or Nagamootoo come here after the 21st of March, say to them, walk behind them and chase them out, they’re gonna be illegal,” he said.

The opposition leader reminded the gathering that the PPP will not vote to extend the life of the government beyond March 21 and will take legal action against spending undertaken by the government beyond that date.

He also called on womenfolk, as well as more afro-Guyanese to not only support, but to join the party, so that the PPP can effectively be transformed into an “invincible force.”

Ali told the gathering that the PPP remains committed to re-opening the sugar estates closed under the current administration, and urged that they “give a little more, do a little more and sacrifice for the democracy of the country” by voting the PPP back into power.

The event held annually by the party on the death anniversary of Dr. Jagan usually attracts thousands of supporters; however, this year, there was a much smaller crowd compared to previous years.

Dr. Cheddi Jagan, the founder of the PPP and former President of Guyana, is regarded as one of the fathers of the nation. He was born in Port Mourant. Dr Jagan died on March 6, 1997, some 22 years ago and 16 days shy of his 79th birthday.

He was widely respected because of his humble nature and fairness by which he governed. Neither of his two children was present at the rally on Sunday.