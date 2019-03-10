DeSouza spanks big century, but GNIC held to a draw

DESPITE a huge century from Shawn DeSouza, the Transport Sports Club were able to hold on for a draw in their encounter with GNIC in the 2019 GISE/ Star Party Rental/ Trophy Stall First Division two-day cricket competition, which was played at the Malteenoes ground over the weekend.

DeSouza propelled GNIC to first innings point after he scored 168 yesterday. The hard-hitter spanked 17 fours and five sixes to push GNIC to 336-8 declared in 80 overs after they had bowled out TSC for 158 on Saturday.

Transport were led by 42 runs from Akeem Redman and 22 from Nathan Persaud. Teenager Dwain Dick had orchestrated GNIC’s bowling attack after taking 5-45. Renole Bourne supported with 2-53.

Along with DeSouza, Jermaine Grosvenor added a half-century. His 52 included three fours and a six.

Transport were tasked with bettering their first innings score to avoid an innings defeat. Led by Sunil Singh, the TSC batsmen held their own and finished the day on 218-5 in 57 overs. Singh slammed seven fours and four sixes in a score of 86, while Persaud added 39 (6x4s), Adrian Hinds 26 and Redman 21 unbeaten runs (1×4, 2x6s).

Bowling for GNIC, Marc Nicholson took 2-19.