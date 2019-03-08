Safeguarding the planet: the focus of ‘Earth Hour’

THE importance of safeguarding the planet’s water resources and the environment was highlighted on Wednesday as Earth Hour 2019 was launched at the University of Guyana (UG).

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund (WWF). It has become an annual event, observed in March, that encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to reduce their carbon footprint as part of the efforts to conserve and protect planet earth.

The Earth Hour 2019 campaign is held under the theme “Water & You” and highlights three critical areas: Wetlands, Marine Conservation and Human Well Being.

“Guyana is home for a wide range of biodiversity and our forests, and globally there has been a staggering decrease in biodiversity, and Earth Hour this year highlights the importance of biodiversity and encourages us to connect to nature,” Communications Consultant for WWF Guyana, Dion Kush, told the Guyana Chronicle.

And in given consideration to the environment, she said that it is the small changes that the average person can make that will make a big impact on protecting the environment.

These would include using reusable water bottles, using coffee mugs, reduced use of single-use plastics, and turning off the tap while not in use.

She even indicated that the draft of the Guyana Green State Development Strategy (GSDS), being championed by President Granger himself, is one which aligns well with the message of the Earth Hour activities.

“It deals with connecting the importance of nature to your health, well-being, education and so forth,” Kush noted. “Most of [our efforts] are captured in the GSDS.”

UG’s Biology Club and Eco-Trust Society led the way and kicked off the month of activities by facilitating the launch at their exhibition and symposium on Wednesday. Their expo was geared at generating awareness on the importance of water resources and the environment.

At the simple event, students created models to showcase Guyana’s biodiversity and illustrate how the environment is fundamental in the preservation of life.