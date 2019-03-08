Potable water for Capoey residents

RESIDENTS of the Indigenous settlement of Capoey, Region Two, are breathing a sigh of relief because their community now has access to clean and potable water.

The dry weather has taken a toll on several savannahs and canals leading to their community.

The long dry spell has resulted in a decrease in the water level in the main canal, causing some unease among residents. The worried residents had aired their concerns with the Region Two administration.

Many of them related to Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikaran that they are struggling to acquire freshwater for domestic purposes.

Upon hearing the residents’ plight, the regional administration promptly intervened, providing fresh, potable and clean water to the residents.

Jaikaran, who provided the community with three black tanks, was praised by residents and toshao alike for the good gesture.