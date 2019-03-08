Let’s Bet Sports partners with GABA for Divisions 1 and 2 KO tournaments

THE Guyana Lottery Company, under their ‘Let’s Bet Sports’ brand, has partnered with Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) to host its Division 1 and 2 knockout tournaments, scheduled to bounce off February 15 at the Burnham Basketball Court.

Let’s Bet Sports, brainchild of the Guyana Lottery Company and which was recently launched, sees venturing out into the world of sports as compulsory in today’s world.

More interestingly, it gives fans who love the thrill of betting and sports a chance to place bets in different sporting disciplines.

Let’s Bet Sports Brand Ambassador Rawle Toney, and Assistant Brand Manager Joel Lee were present at the launch along with GABA president Adrian Hooper.

Each sponsor’s rep expressed his company’s pleasure to be on board with GABA, the most active of sub-associations in the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF).

Lee also said the company believes in supporting local development and is looking forward to other sporting ventures.

Hooper, who was quite appreciative of the partnership, looks at the tournament as not only whipping players into game mode but also spotting new talents.

Next Friday, March 15, Sonics and UG Trojans will contest the opener then Kobras take on Eagles in the second match of the night as they seek a spot in the final four, to battle Pacesetters and Plaisance Guardians, respectively.

The following night, March 16, the final four will battle for a spot in the finale, which is billed for Sunday, March 17.

For the 2nd division, it will be a 5-team single elimination with Sonics and Vikings thrashing it out for a stake in the final four which already has Guardians, Pacesetters and Eagles already in the semi-final stage.

Their leg of the tournament starts on March 19 alongside the 1st division and will run for seven days. However, the most senior division will see eight teams compete for top honours, but must get the Sonics/UG clash out of the way to see who will make the final eight.

On game nights, matches start at 18:30hrs and 20:30hrs.