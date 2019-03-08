Harmon lauded for ‘impressive’ hosting of CRIC 17

EXECUTIVE Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Ibrahim Thaw, has expressed the gratitude of the UNCCD to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, for Guyana’s recent hosting of CRIC 17.

“I write in my capacity as new Executive Secretary of the UNCCD to acknowledge with profound gratitude the excellent hosting of the Seventeenth Session of the Committee for the Review of the Convention (CRIC 17), in your capital, ‘The Garden City of Georgetown’,” Thaw wrote to Minster Harmon.

He indicated that this recognition was made on behalf of all partners, who recognise that the relatively small country did a “job par excellence” in facilitating the convention which saw scores of international delegates.

“You provided a truly splendid facility in the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, a first-class cast of local staff, and a well-oiled management machinery, headed by the ever-capable, Mr. Trevor Benn, your distinguished Commissioner of Lands and a most competent Guyanese ambassador,” Thaw also noted. And from advice given by his colleagues, Thaw noted that the host minister “set the tone” for CRIC 17 through his remarks, and by providing support throughout the entire process.

“It must be noted that our first ever UNCCD capacity building fair was hosted in Guyana, immediately prior to the CRIC. It was an unqualified success!” the executive secretary also noted. “The UNCCD salutes you and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and all concerned for having honoured this process with such commitment, professionalism, generosity and warmth. You have shown that as a small country with and belief in its people can be magnanimous both in spirit and action,” he said. He also indicated that the UNCCD looks forward to continued work with Guyana.