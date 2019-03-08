GCB mourns the passing of former vice-president

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has extended its condolences to the family, relatives and friends of former vice-president, Mr Roy Baijnauth, who passed away earlier this week after a brief period of illness.

Baijnauth was a very popular figure in the political and cricketing circles and had a distinct love and passion for the game of cricket in Berbice and by extension Guyana and the West Indies.

Roy was well respected in his community and known by all of Berbice as a very outstanding and active individual in community affairs in Corriverton, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

During his distinguished lifetime, his dedication, loyalty and commitment helped to elevate him to serve as Mayor of Corriverton for fourteen years.

He is credited with improving the lives of all the residents in his community and was easily elected as mayor.

Baijnauth represented his county during the 1950s and was also elevated to serve as president on the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) from 2000 until 2003.

Roy also served as a vice-president of the GCB. His leadership qualities were evident from an early age when he captained the Skeldon first division cricket team.

His passion for the game knew no boundaries and he was still actively involved in the game by sponsoring competitions in the Upper Corentyne area. He greatly assisted in the development of youngsters who had more than a passing interest in the game and they were kept gainfully occupied.

The GCB is eternally grateful for his invaluable contributions to the game of cricket and its administration over the years. May his soul rest in peace!