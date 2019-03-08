‘Come together, find solutions’

…UK High Commissioner urges political leaders

By Paul Mc Adam

THE main political parties’ leaders need to come together to agree on what the way forward is for Guyana, so says United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn.

In an exclusive interview, High Commissioner Quinn was asked about his views following the second meeting between President David Granger and Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo, to discuss the Constitution’s role, given the present situation, and GECOM’s readiness to hold General and Regional Elections.

Quinn noted, “The Constitution is the supreme law of Guyana, no question about that. It is not my job to try and interpret that Constitution and there is a legal process ongoing.” He added that presently, the three month deadline envisioned by the Constitution has not been stayed, but “maybe stayed by the Appeal Court but we don’t know.”

“The clock is still ticking on that three month process so all the political leaders need to get together and figure out how to resolve that particular issue and how to resolve the fact that the clock is still ticking. We have to abide by the Constitution and come to an agreement, and an arrangement, which meets those Constitutional provisions,” HC Quinn noted.

The UK official stated that he has witnessed a lot of things, in a lot of different places, around the world and that nothing surprises him but it is essential that both sides come together for the good of the country.

President David Granger reiterated he could not call an election date unless Guyana Elections Commission is ready. The Head of State is expected to meet the seven-member body next week, reminding that, “GECOM is in charge of elections, not the Executive. I cannot decide when elections will be held,” following the meeting at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The President further reminded, “The President or the executive or any other body cannot intervene, cannot intrude, cannot interfere in the work of GECOM and so we have to allow GECOM to do its work,” he said. He made it clear that, “GECOM is an autonomous, GECOM is an independent agency and there is no part of the Constitution which gives the President or the Executive in general authority to interference, intervene or intrude in the work of the election commission.”

President Granger intends to ask GECOM how much money as well as time it needs to prepare for the conduct of general and regional elections. He is also prepared to meet the opposition leader as soon as possible to resolve the political imbroglio.