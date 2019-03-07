Teen remanded for stealing phones, other valuables

CHRIST Pollard, an 18-year-old of 46 D’urban Street, Georgetown, was yesterday remanded by Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for five counts of robbery under arms and robbery with violence.

Pollard pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

It was alleged that on February 19, 2019, at Croal Street, Georgetown, he robbed Natasha Nurse of one Samsung Galaxy 7 Edge cellphone.

Particulars of the second charge state that on February 14, 2019, he robbed Barrat Danos of $500USD. It was also alleged that while armed with a knife at Croal Street, Georgetown,, he robbed Anneeza Kissoon of her Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge cellphone worth $120,000.

The third charge read that on March 4, 2019, he robbed Romania Deaivs of her LG cellular phone worth $US120.00 $1800 US Dollars, and a passport.

The fourth charge alleged that he relieved Keshana Persaud of her Samsung S7 edge worth $75,000 at Croal Street,Georgetown.

This is said to be the second time that Pollard appeared before the court for larceny. In 2018, he was remanded for stealing his father’s semi-automatic pistol, valued at $250,000. He was also accused of stealing 10 live rounds, also the property of his father.

The magistrate upheld the prosecutor’s objection to bail and Pollard was remanded to prison and will return to court on March 27, 2019.