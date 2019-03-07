Over 50 truants to return to school

— Region Two steps up campaign against truancy

THE Region Two, Department of Education, School’s Welfare Unit has flagged over 50 truancy cases in the region as it steps up efforts to ensure all school-aged children attend and complete school.

The campaigns were conducted at Supenaam-Good Hope, Wakapoa, Mashabo, Riverstown, Reliance and Charity squatting area.

At Reliance, six truants were nabbed and measures were put in place to ensure they attend school.

According to Senior Welfare Officer, Haimraj Hamandeo, once a child is found on the streets or at home, the Department of Education in collaboration with his office will ensure all necessary resources are available to assist their parents.

During the campaigns, he said, parents were also encouraged to send their children to school and support was provided to them.

Hamandeo observed many families were poor and cannot provide basic amenities for their children to attend school. He is therefore asking anyone who wishes to help these children to contact the region’s Department of Education.