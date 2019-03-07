Door still open

…Govt, Opposition to meet again on election matters

…President insists will not interfere with GECOM’s work

THE door of remains open for negotiation as President David Granger and Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo are expected to meet again to continue deliberations on the holding of new General and Regional elections following a high-level meeting on Wednesday.

In a televised broadcast following the engagement, the President, along with Minister of State Joseph Harmon, briefed the nation on the meeting’s proceedings which he described as fruitful.

“I am happy to say that the engagement between the Government side and the Opposition side was very useful and very fruitful. Both sides are working towards the solution of the issues which now confront us and I think we had a very positive approach,” the President said.

Others present and representing the Government were Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo; Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock; Attorney General Basil Williams and Government Chief Whip Amna Ally.

Representing the Opposition were the party’s presidential candidate Irfaan Ali; Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira and Members of Parliament (MPs) Anil Nandlall and Juan Edghill.

In his subsequent message, the President stated that there are currently four matters of interest which include the importance of the National Assembly; the ongoing judicial process; the Executive process and the work of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Elections date

However, talks at the meeting focused largely on the role of GECOM as it is the only agency which can determine when elections can be held and the Opposition has hinged its support of an extension of the constitutional deadline on the setting of an election date.

Jagdeo is in favour of a date before the period of April 30, 2019 when the present voters’ list expires but the President indicated that he will need to consult with GECOM before making a decision.

This consultation is expected to take place in as early as 3-4 days but will not include the presence of the Leader of the Opposition who refuses to engage the Commission.

“We did not get past the first item which is a date for the elections. As you know, I suggested a date before the 30th of April before the list expires. The president indicated that he’s prepared to discuss a date but that GECOM will have to be ready,” Jagdeo told media operatives as he left the Ministry of the Presidency.

“GECOM is a creature of the Constitution; GECOM cannot override the Constitution and therefore, unless we have a discussion on the date, I’m not prepared to move forward on any other issue on the agenda.”

However, the President, in his message to the nation, reminded that GECOM is an independent agency.

This means that the body is constitutionally obliged to act with impartiality and fairness in the execution of its duties without the interference of political leaders to dictate its actions beyond its constitutional requirements.

“The President or the Executive or anybody, cannot intervene, cannot intrude, cannot interfere with the work of GECOM so we have to allow GECOM to do its work. In that regard, the Leader of the Opposition was insistent that a date be set and he is in all fairness, prepared to vary the date based on a vote by the National Assembly,” the President stated.

Meanwhile, Jagdeo also told the media that he refused to accept reports which were to be presented by Attorney General Basil Williams and Government Chief Whip Amna Ally.

He added that he would seek international sanctions against the Government should the three-month deadline expire. “There is no agreement to extend the life of the government at this time. Unless the President sets an election date and that is a credible date for us,” Jagdeo insisted.

In a letter to the President in February GECOM Chair retired Justice James Patterson had made it clear that the Commission cannot deliver credible elections within three months’ time and it would require appropriation from the National Assembly for such.

The President responded on February 25, 2019 by urging the commission to commence preparations and noting the Government’s commitment to provide funding. He also acknowledged the time-related constraints preventing GECOM from holding elections within the constitutional timeframe and invited the Commission to engage in consultation on these matters.

“I, on the 25th February, wrote the Chairman of GECOM indicating that I am prepared to enter consultations with him to ensure that credible elections are held in as short a time as possible and I would like to meet him again in fact, I would like to meet the entire Commission to determine what their needs are in terms of time and money,” President Granger said.

Contrary to the narrative being peddled by the Opposition and its allies that the current political situation would result in a constitutional crisis, the President indicated that such is not the case.

“There here is no crisis. There are issues which have to be resolved and most of those issues will depend on what I hear from GECOM when I consult them,” he said.

Confident that the two political leaders can soon arrive at a solution, the President stated: “The door is open. The Leader of the Opposition has agreed to meet again. The people of Guyana could be assured that we are working to ensure that credible elections are held in as short a time as possible.”