Woman charged for receiving stolen phone.

NOZLI Adams, a 45-year-old woman of Mabaruma was Tuesday (March 5, 2019) arraigned before Chief Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for receiving a stolen phone.

The mother of six pleaded not guilty to the charge. The court heard that between February 24, 2019 and February 21, 2019 at Mabaruma, North West District, the defendant received a Samsung Galaxy J6 valued at $60,000 that she subsequently learnt was stolen from Andre Gamel.

One week ago, Renee De Freitas was charged for stealing a quantity of phones amounting to over $1 million dollars from Andre Gamel, and this included the said Samsung phone.

He was said to have broke and entered the store of Gamel and stole the cellular phones. The phones were then later exchanged between Adams and the holder of the stolen phone.

Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield did not oppose bail, on condition that the defendant reports to the Mabaruma Police Station every Friday until the matter is concluded.

De Freitas was granted bail and will appear at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court on May, 20, 2019.