Dharry to fight in Guyana after former Mexican world champ opts out

ELTON Dharry will travel to Guyana late this month for his next bout after Saturday’s clash between himself and former Mexican world champion Jose Alfredo Rodrigues in Queens, New York was cancelled.

Rodrigues, known as Torito, and the ace Guyanese boxer were all set for their battle, but the former champ pulled out due to reasons unknown. The two were expected to clash over eight rounds in a bantamweight fixture.

Dharry, who is currently ranked 10th in the World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight division, has accumulated 20 wins dating back almost nine years.

The US-based Guyanese fighter had been preparing for his fight for several months and should be in top shape.

“I’ll be fighting in Guyana at the end of the month,” the experienced fighter confirmed to Guyana Chronicle yesterday.

Although he is unaware of his opponent, he said that the boxer would most likely be a foreigner.

“I feel good, I’ve trained well and I’m confident that I’ll win.”

Dharry, who has had a string of titles attached to his name, including the national bantamweight title, WBC Caribbean bantamweight belt, IBF Intercontinental title and the WBU Americas bantamweight belt, said that his main focus at this stage of his career is a world title.