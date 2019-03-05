‘This is not a crisis’

…Min. Harmon says political stalemate an opportunity to put Guyana first

THE opposition and its allies are of the opinion that the current political situation would result in a constitutional crisis, but Minister of State Joseph Harmon said it presents an opportunity for political leaders to work together.

According to the narratives peddled by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, once General and Regional Elections are not held by March 21, 2019, as required by the Constitution following a successful vote of No-Confidence, the country will slip into a deep constitutional crisis.

According to the Constitution, elections must be held within three months, or at a later period approved by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly, upon the passage of a No-Confidence Motion. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), however, has indicated that at this stage it is not possible for elections to be held by the constitutional deadline, noting too that it lacks the finances to run off free and fair elections.

In an interview with Guyana Chronicle on Monday, the Minister of State said “where some people see crisis, some see opportunity and I don’t see a crisis, I see an opportunity to work together to put Guyana first and ensure that this country is developed along a sustainable pathway.”

Minister Harmon said that in recent times, there have been cries of a constitutional crisis when the situation simply presents an opportunity. “There are people who continue to cry about crisis, crisis, crisis, I don’t see a crisis, as I said, I see an opportunity,” he emphasised.

President David Granger has extended an invitation to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to meet with him on Wednesday, March 6 to discuss the readiness and funding for GECOM to conduct new general and regional elections. It is also the President’s intention to discuss the National Assembly’s constitutional role in the current situation, but the Opposition Leader is still to respond.

At the time of the interview, the State Minister said based on his information, the Opposition, up until then had not responded to President Granger, but said there is still time. “There is still time for him to receive mature advice and for him to give mature consideration and recognise that it is in the national interest,” Minister Harmon told this newspaper.

Jagdeo had stated that the only conditions under which he would consider an extension of the 90-day period is if the President would announce that preparations for general elections would start and would decide to move forward with accelerated timelines. On the issue of what some call a ‘constitutional crisis,’ former Leader of the People’s National Congress, and Attorney-at-law, Robert Corbin, has said there is no constitutional crisis.

“The constitutional crisis exists in the minds of those who would like to see a crisis exist. The courts have a responsibility to ensure that there is peace, order and good governance of Guyana, just like the Executive and the Legislature,” Corbin said.

He said the current situation is “good for Guyana” and is an evolution of the country’s political system.

“What is happening now is that for the first time, certain aspects and principles which are enshrined in our Constitution are being examined,” he said while noting that by putting forward legal challenges, the parties in the cases are seeking to establish certainty in the interpretation of the Constitution of Guyana. This, he posited, is good for posterity.

“So I think that it is healthy for Guyana to have this kind of exercise and I think that it is a little disappointing that one would not allow the courts to do their job,” he said.

In moving pass March 21, Corbin said the court will have to decide.

“The court will have to take into account that what happens on the 21st March, 2019, would only be a crisis if the courts take certain positions on the matter, but I am sure that is a factor which the court must take into account in terms of what happens to Guyana. So I am not worried at this point in time,” he said.

The government, through the Attorney-General Basil Williams, has challenged the validity of the No-Confidence Motion. It was upheld in the High Court by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire, and is not gaining the attention of the Court of Appeal.