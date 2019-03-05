Linden Mash brawl results in shooting incident

– suspect followed victim to hospital to ‘finish him off’

A 28-year-old Lindener is nursing gunshot wounds after he was shot Tuesday morning in the vicinity of the Linden Hospital Complex. The shooting incident reportedly stemmed from a fight that occurred on Sunday during Linden’s Mashramani Celebration.

Marvin Somersoll of Lot 67 “Z” Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, is nursing gunshot wounds to his feet, at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC). According to police reports, it is alleged that the suspect and the victim’s brother Malcom Somersoll, called Malloo, had a physical altercation at Club Extreme, where the suspect gun-butted him. On Monday, the suspect visited the home of the two, demanding to see Malcom. He was, however, confronted by Marvin, who inquired about last Sunday’s incident.

At approximately 09:00hrs today, Marvin was washing clothes in his yard when the suspect returned and pulled out two guns and started to shoot. He reportedly used a small black and silver hand gun and shot the victim to his right side foot just above his knee and another to his left side foot just above his ankle.

Marvin, was rushed to the hospital by relatives. While being treated at the hospital, the suspect allegedly turned up with his gun and a cutlass to continue attacking Somersoll, but made good his escape before the police arrived. Commander of ‘E’ Division Linden Lord said a relentless search has started for the suspect, who is known to have serious previous brushes with the law.