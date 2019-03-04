`Mash’ spirit takes hold of Lindeners

— in explosion of colour, music and celebration

THE spirit of Mashramani came alive on Sunday in the mining town of Linden as hundreds of spectators emerged from every nook and cranny, to get a glimpse of the floats which were accompanied by the revelers, who feted through the streets of Linden, gyrating provocatively to the strains of soca music that blasted from the boom boxes of the party trucks.

Those trucks were packed to capacity, with party lovers and revellers.

It was indeed an explosion of iridescent colours, soca music and fete, as the revelers donned colourful and creative costumes, portraying the true spirit of the occasion.

Making a special appearance was Minister of State Joseph Harmon; Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally; Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira and Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) Maylene Stephens.

Stephens was a part of the Region 10, Regional Democratic Council (RDC) group which consisted of mostly youths. Othersparticipating were the Department of Culture Youth and Sport, the Linden Technical Institute (LTI), Float and the Wave and 592 party trucks. The LTI’s giant robot float, made by the students themselves, and which was an illustration of how waste material can be transformed into beautiful artistry, was the centre of attraction.

The Mashramani procession started from Republic Avenue, Mackenzie and ended at the Bayroc Community Centre Ground, Wismar. Many onlookers, too, were decked out in costumes and patriotic gear, all in the spirit of the occasion,which is one of Guyana’s most-celebrated national holidays.

At Bayroc, the atmosphere was transformed into a real party arena, as it looked as if the Lindeners were continuing what was left off from Saturday night’s J’Ouvert. That `gig’ also attracted thousands of people.

While the Lindeners deemed the Mashramani celebrations as enjoyable, many posited that there is much room for improvement.

“It is better than last year, but I still feel it could have been much better, because is about three floats alone and to me it is mostly about party. We need to remember what Mash is about, it is about floats and not about wining and going on, I think it could have been much better,” one onlooker said.

“I think is about the organising and the support as well, we are not getting the support as before, and to know Mash started in Linden. Mash originated in Linden, we should be getting one of the biggest Mash, I think more government ministries and so, need to support us, bring the same floats up here, so all who didn’t get to go down on the 23rd, can see them up here,” Simone Peters, another onlooker said.

Mashramani has its genesis in Linden with the first float parade being held in 1966, as a celebration of Guyana gaining its Independence. It was organised by the Jaycees Social Group. The carnival celebration was patterned later by other towns before becoming a national event, and adopting the name Mashramani.

It has been customary for Linden to host its Mashramani float parade the Sunday after Republic Day. This had been done consecutively since 2006. This year’s Mashramani is held under the theme, “Celebrating 49, with Victory in mind.” The Region 10 Commemorative Committee is mulling the return of the National Mashramani Float Parade to Linden in 2020, on the 50th anniversary of Guyana turning a Republic.