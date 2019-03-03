Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

ON the first day of the month that celebrates women all over the world I became more emotional than usual for many reasons. It is also the start of the weekend of activities hosted by Sonia Noel Foundation for Creative Arts. Also in a few days, my fifth book, Women across Borders –Rising from the Ashes, will be launched on Amazon. If you are reading this column in real time, you can still join us at the Pegasus for INSPIRE YOU and Women in Business Expo, and I am VERY emotional for many reasons.

A few years ago it was just an idea and some people embraced the idea and some did not, but that is okay. Some I knew, for years asked me why am I was wasting time because it will not make any money. If money was my motivation, there are many projects I initiated I would not have done. Adding value to lives is priceless. Money is necessary to facilitate certain things in our life but it should never consume us so much, that there are no boundaries in the pursuit. I am happy that I am not easily influenced and was not

influenced by persons’ opinions because this event would have still been stored in my head.

This is number four and many things transpired in many lives. I cried a few times but had more laughter, even if is at myself. I have watched those who think they have power, withhold resources in the hope that it may affect this event. They enjoy if they can have you like a mendicant because it feeds their egos. This makes me even more determined to keep doing it NO MATTER WHAT. Then, someone asked me last year how big is my team,

and when I answered [it is] under five he thought I was kidding. For the Expo, we have people who volunteer but it is under five. I went on to say that the one we can’t see is my most efficient and that is God. I truly believe he was in it from the start and, that made me grow through my challenges which were many. My life can never be described as banal because it is full of new and exciting projects even if all don’t succeed I wish I could do more for the 60-plus passionate women who are part of this event, because their potentials are endless but I have a feeling soon I will if it is God’s will.

THANK YOU, Mr Badal, for saying YES to my proposal in 2017. God has come through and many levels for this event, and deserves the biggest `Thank You’. Next week I will amplify that THANK YOU list because it is long.

This expo is beyond me or any exhibitor. This is for that young child that attends this event and something triggers in her mind that made her think “I CAN DO THIS TOO ONE DAY.” Or that young lady that failed many times like I did but was motivated to press that reset button and try again.

One of the things I love hearing is when the exhibitors express how this gathering feels like family. I want to encourage us to keep caring and sharing as we continue to celebrate life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.