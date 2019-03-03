Region One chairman accused of rape 

— denies allegations; matter being probed by CPA

THE ChildCare and Protection Agency (CPA) is currently investigating an alleged case of rape of a 22-year-old young man by a high ranking regional official from Region One (Barima-Waini).

Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally on Saturday confirmed that the CPA has launched an investigation into the allegation. The alleged victim was medically examined recently. “We are about done with the medical report,” Minister Ally told Guyana Chronicle while noting that the CPA “will take it from there.”

Though the victim is no longer a child, the Social Protection Minister explained that because the young man hails from an Indigenous community and suffers ill health, the CPA took up the matter.

In an exclusive interview with Guyana Chronicle, the 22-year-old, despite his speech impediment, detailed how he was allegedly taken to Georgetown from Mabaruma and lured to a hotel, bullied into sex and left stranded, allegedly by the Region One Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley.

Ashley, in a separate interview with this newspaper, refuted all allegations levelled against him. In the interview, the 22-year-old told this newspaper that Ashley, who is a ‘friend’ to the family, would often times assist his mother financially. According to the young man, Ashley, following a discussion with his mother, agreed to take him to Georgetown for medical attention. Periodically, the young man would experience ‘fits’ or seizures, and Ashley offered to help.

The alleged victim said approximately two weeks ago, he left Mabaruma in the care of the regional chairman and once they landed at the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle, Ashley took him to the Amerindian Hostel in the city and promised to return the next day.

“The next day, he come back for us to walk and he carried me to drink. He bought a case of beer,” the young man detailed. According to him, Ashley, in a “drunken state” took him to a hotel.

“He start take off his clothes and deh naked skin, and start squeezing bumps on my face,” the young man alleged. It is alleged that the regional chairman then started to caress the body of the young man, including his private parts.

“I still had on meh clothes,” said the young man. It is alleged that Ashley then solicited sex from the 22-year-old. “He bully me, he bully. He bully and tell me how he gun tell meh [mother] on me,” the alleged victim contended.

During the incident, the young man said he made contact with his uncle in Mabaruma, who advised him to report the matter to the police. Upon hearing the 22-year-old speaking with his uncle, the regional chairman reportedly became angry and left after telling the alleged victim that he will “stay in town and punish and dead”.

Ashley reportedly left the 22-year-old stranded at the hotel, but using a $100 he had in his pocket, the alleged victim made his way back to the hostel. The young man claimed that he visited the Brickdam Police Station on the third day and filed a report alleging that he was raped. “They (the police) said they will get back to me and they never get back to me,” he contended.

However, when the Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman was contacted, he said that no report of sexual contact between the alleged victim and the Region One chairman was made.

Crime Chief Lyndon Alves also indicated that he is unaware that a report was filed. The alleged victim said when he told his mother what had happened and Ashley had taken advantage of him, she rebuked him, and accused him of being untruthful.

ALLEGATIONS UNTRUE

Ashley, though admitting that he flew to Georgetown with the 22-year-old, denied all other allegations.

The regional chairman said the young man’s mother had reportedly complained about his ill health, which according to him, had caused him to attempt suicide once.

Ashley said after reaching out to other regional personnel, he was informed that there was a psychiatric department headed by Dr. Bhairo Harry that would have been able to assess and treat the young man.

“The regional health officer would have provided guidance that a cold case referral can be given and through that health programme, he can be sent to Georgetown,” the regional chairman said, noting that in these circumstances, the medical personnel do not accompany the patients.

He said coincidentally, he was travelling to Georgetown on Friday, February 15, 2019, the same day as the young man and agreed to take him to Indigenous Hotel. He said the referral was given to a welfare officer and a nurse.

“The nurse said if he had come the day before, we would have gotten him to the clinic on the Thursday, but the clinic doesn’t work on Friday. So I said please assist him as much as possible because I would not be able to attend to him,” Ashley said.

The regional chairman said the young man’s mother later called and asked him to purchase a nutrophos tonic.

“After my meeting, I went to the barbershop where I met with Mr. Collin Croal, a Member of Parliament… and I told him he (the 22-old-year) is there, let’s go see him. So Mr. Croal and I went to pick him up; we did buy the nutrophos, we got something for him to eat and he was returned,” Ashley said. According to him, all contact with the young man ended on the night of February 15.

Ashley said since February 16, he has been hearing rumours of him allegedly raping the young man. The regional chairman said the allegations were concocted by the young man’s uncle, who is a supporter of the coalition government.

He believes that the allegation is politically motivated. He has reportedly filed a report at the Mabaruma Police Station for defamation of character by the young man’s uncle. Guyana Chronicle understands that the alleged victim was removed from the government’s facility, where he was being cared for, and taken to Freedom House on Saturday by his mother and the Deputy Mayor of Mabaruma.

After the visit, the young man during a phone call, confided in his uncle that he was questioned by a man at Freedom House. The man allegedly told him that he is Brentnol Ashley’s lawyer. He was accused of telling lies and was subsequently taken back to the government facility.