‘Empowerment’ the buzz word

— at launch of Women in Business Expo 2019

THE 4th Annual Women in Business Expo 2019 opened on Saturday at the Pegasus Hotel with over 20 exhibitors showcasing their rich talent and entrepreneurial skills under the theme, “Think equal, build smart, innovate for change.”

Echoing the sentiments of Melinda Gates during the opening ceremony, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator (Guyana) Mikiko Tanaka said “when we invest in women, we invest in the people who invest in everyone else.” Those words resonated with the founder of Women in Business Expo, Sonia Noel, who has been championing the development of women in Guyana and beyond.

Noel is a John Maxwell Trained Coach, entrepreneur, philanthropist, mentor, designer, speaker and bestselling author with a fresh New World perspective on style and life.

Her efforts were recognised by Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, who applauded her for setting a platform for women to showcase their products and services. He said the spin-off benefits from such an initiative would be felt in the future, when the businesses begin to grow and partnerships are formed.

“It is not necessary about money today, and I think that is an important distinction to be made. It’s about long-term sustainability that will bring money and returns on your investment tomorrow and over a longer period,” Minister Gaskin said.

He said enabling and supporting women-led businesses help to narrow the gender gap when it comes to economic participation, and ultimately fosters economic diversification and innovation.

“This is not just the celebration of women’s achievement, it is a celebration of diversity and inclusivity, which I believe, are generally desirable of all aspects of human development,” the business minister said.

In the words of Noel, the expo not only allows exhibitors to network and promote their businesses, but it is also an inspiration to the young and old that they too can become owners of their businesses, and leaders within society.

Meanwhile, the UN Resident Coordinator, gave a holistic view of progress made by women in the global business community. The UN official said women possess the ability to deploy the six competencies of leadership critical to successful development of business opportunities, in keeping with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Those competencies are: long-term thinking, innovation, collaboration, transparency, environmental management and social inclusiveness.

VISION AND TENACITY

“A long-term vision and the tenacity to ‘make it happen’ – are essential to doing business in line with SDGs,” the UN resident coordinator said. She noted that based on research, “businesses with more women in high-level management positions, particularly on corporate boards, are better able to shift from maximising short-term profits to focusing on longer-term growth goals.”

According to her, an increasing number of companies that have placed women at the helm of their operations are reaping the benefits of such a move, because they are now better tackling complex issues.

“There is considerable evidence of women identifying new technologies, business models, products and services, that are critical to meeting consumer needs, while also solving societal problems,” she noted.

Noting that collaboration is critical to achieving all the SDGs, Tanaka said research also suggests that women leaders tend to be collaborative and ready to engage in building consensus. They are proactive and efficient, she emphasised.

“Women have an ability to ‘connect the dots,’ because they are living it. They have a unique and critical role to play in building the kind of innovative solutions we need, and they are vital change agents in implementing them,” Tanaka said, as she quoted Chief Executive Officer and President of Ceres, Mindy Lubber.

The resident coordinator said UN Women observes that gender equality has a multiplier effect on all of the SDGs and recommends that companies prioritise Goal 5 – Gender Equality.

Jernej Videtic, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation and his wife and Vice- Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Ivelaw Griffith, were among the dignitaries present during the opening. Women in Business Expo 2019 covers a variety of areas including Art and Craft, Child Care Services, App Development, Catering Services, Salon and Spa and Body Therapy Services, Laundry Service and Agro-processed goods. An array of locally made hair, face and skin products are also on show. The expo continues today at the Pegasus Hotel.