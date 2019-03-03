Diamond trader shoots miner dead

–in self defence during alleged botched robbery

A MINER was on Saturday shot dead in the office of a diamond trader who owns and operates Kay’s Diamond Enterprise Ltd. at 288 Middle and Thomas Streets, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

According to initial reports, Henry Johanison, the man who was shot, and some friends of his, three in number, showed up at the business place, but he alone entered the premises, while the others waited in a car outside.

Persons in and around the community said that after Johanison had been in the building for a while, they saw the police pull up at the facility in a tactical manner and approached the three young men who were still sitting in the car and ordered them out.

One of the youngsters, who was on his cellphone at the time, was instructed to discontinue the call, after which the police frisked each of them and then placed them into the back of a police vehicle preparatory to escorting them to the police station.

The car in which they were sitting was driven to the station by a police officer where it was lodged and the suspects taken into custody.

It was shortly after that, sources say, that word got out that a man was killed in the building.

Initial reports had first suggested that the man was killed by security guards at the facility, but later, a police release confirmed that it was the businessman himself who shot the miner.

In their statement, the police said that the diamond dealer informed them that Johanison called him and indicated that he wanted to buy some diamonds, whereupon he set about to put arrangements in place to accommodate him.

When Johanison arrived, the police say, he was escorted to the businessman’s office, and after the two would have met, he asked to use the washroom.

According to the police, the businessman indicated in his statement that after Johanison returned from the washroom, he pointed a gun at him and told him not to make a sound, at which point he (the businessman) instinctively reached for a gun he usually has in his desk drawer and is licensed to carry, and shot his assailant a number of times in the upper region of his body.

The businessman reportedly indicated in his statement that after the wounded man fell to the ground, an alarm was raised and the police were called in.

The police said that upon their arrival at the crime scene, they found a 9mm pistol, which they believe was Johanison’s, as it was still intact and had a bullet in the breach. They also found a magazine with a number of other rounds.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that the very businessman was robbed a while ago.

However, after elements of the police statement were reported on, speculation began circulating as to the real reason behind the shooting.

A relative of one of the three alleged accomplices in custody also contacted this newspaper, saying that aspects of what the police are saying about his relative are untrue.

The Guyana Chronicle itself, after reviewing their release, raised with the police a number of questions, among them whether or not they’d managed to review the enterprise’s CCTV cameras, or check the phone records of either the businessman or the dead suspect, and most of all, whether or not a search was carried out on the man before he went up to the dealer’s office.

Unfortunately, up to press time, none of those questions were answered.

Johanison’s corpse, meanwhile, was taken away by the Lyken Funeral Parlour, where it will no doubt remain until the police have concluded their investigation.