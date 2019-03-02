Williamson’s double puts NZ in control

(REUTERS) – KANE Williamson scored his second double-century as New Zealand achieved their highest innings total and continued to dominate Bangladesh at the end of the third day of the first Test in Hamilton yesterday.

The New Zealand captain finished on 200 not out as his side posted a record score of 715 for six declared in their first innings – a lead of 481 runs – midway the afternoon session at Seddon Park.

Bangladesh were 174-4 at the close of play, still 307 runs adrift from making New Zealand bat again and staring at a massive innings defeat.

Soumya Sarkar was 39 not out with stand-in captain Mahmudullah on 15 at the close of play.

New Zealand’s previous highest innings total of 690 was scored against Pakistan in Sharjah in 2014.

SCOREBOARD

BANGLADESH 1st innings (59.2 overs) 234 all out

NEW ZEALAND 1st innings

Jeet Raval c Khaled Ahmed b Mahmudullah 132

Tom Latham c Mohammad Mithun b Soumya Sarkar 161

Kane Williamson not out 200

Ross Taylor lbw Soumya Sarkar 4

Henry Nicholls b Mehedi Hasan 53

Neil Wagner c Liton Das b Ebadat Hossain 47

BJ Watling c Liton Das b Mehedi Hasan 31

Colin de Grandhomme not out 76

Extras: (lb-7, nb-2, w-2) 11

Total: (163.0 overs, decl.) 715

Fall of wickets: 1-254, 2-333, 3-349, 4-449, 5-509, 6-605.

Bowling: Abu Jayed 30-5-103-0. Ebadat Hossain 27-4-107-1 (w-1, nb-1), Khaled Ahmed 30-6-149-0 (nb-1) Soumya Sarkar 21-1-68-2 (w-1), Mehedi Hasan 49-2-246-2, Mahmudullah 1-0-3-1, Mominul Haque 5-0-32-0.

BANGLADESH 2nd innings

Tamim Iqbal c BJ Watling b Tim Southee 74

Shadman Islam c Trent Boult b Neil Wagner 37

Mominul Haque c Ross Taylor b Trent Boult 8

Mohammad Mithun c Kane Williamson b Trent Boult 0

Soumya Sarkar not out 39

Mahmudullah not out 15

Extras: (w-1) 1

Total: (four wkts, 43.0 overs) 174

Fall of wickets: 1-88, 2-100, 3-110, 4-126.

Bowling: Trent Boult 11-1-53-2, Tim Southee 13-2-54-1, Colin de Grandhomme 5-1-15-0, Neil Wagner 12-2-48-1 (w-1), Todd Astle 2-1-4-0.