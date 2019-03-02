Williamson’s double puts NZ in control

(REUTERS) – KANE Williamson scored his second double-century as New Zealand achieved their highest innings total and continued to dominate Bangladesh at the end of the third day of the first Test in Hamilton yesterday.
The New Zealand captain finished on 200 not out as his side posted a record score of 715 for six declared in their first innings – a lead of 481 runs – midway the afternoon session at Seddon Park.
Bangladesh were 174-4 at the close of play, still 307 runs adrift from making New Zealand bat again and staring at a massive innings defeat.
Soumya Sarkar was 39 not out with stand-in captain Mahmudullah on 15 at the close of play.
New Zealand’s previous highest innings total of 690 was scored against Pakistan in Sharjah in 2014.
SCOREBOARD
BANGLADESH 1st innings (59.2 overs) 234 all out
NEW ZEALAND 1st innings
Jeet Raval c Khaled Ahmed b Mahmudullah 132
Tom Latham c Mohammad Mithun b Soumya Sarkar 161
Kane Williamson not out 200
Ross Taylor lbw Soumya Sarkar 4
Henry Nicholls b Mehedi Hasan 53
Neil Wagner c Liton Das b Ebadat Hossain 47
BJ Watling c Liton Das b Mehedi Hasan 31
Colin de Grandhomme not out 76
Extras: (lb-7, nb-2, w-2) 11
Total: (163.0 overs, decl.) 715
Fall of wickets: 1-254, 2-333, 3-349, 4-449, 5-509, 6-605.
Bowling: Abu Jayed 30-5-103-0. Ebadat Hossain 27-4-107-1 (w-1, nb-1), Khaled Ahmed 30-6-149-0 (nb-1) Soumya Sarkar 21-1-68-2 (w-1), Mehedi Hasan 49-2-246-2, Mahmudullah 1-0-3-1, Mominul Haque 5-0-32-0.
BANGLADESH 2nd innings
Tamim Iqbal c BJ Watling b Tim Southee 74
Shadman Islam c Trent Boult b Neil Wagner 37
Mominul Haque c Ross Taylor b Trent Boult 8
Mohammad Mithun c Kane Williamson b Trent Boult 0
Soumya Sarkar not out 39
Mahmudullah not out 15
Extras: (w-1) 1
Total: (four wkts, 43.0 overs) 174
Fall of wickets: 1-88, 2-100, 3-110, 4-126.
Bowling: Trent Boult 11-1-53-2, Tim Southee 13-2-54-1, Colin de Grandhomme 5-1-15-0, Neil Wagner 12-2-48-1 (w-1), Todd Astle 2-1-4-0.