West Indies demolish England in final ODI

(CRICINFO)-A five-wicket haul to Oshane Thomas has demolished England, who were bowled out for 113 in just 28.1 overs in the fifth and final ODI against West Indies in St Lucia.

Thomas claimed four of his wickets as England, who never really got going, lost 5-2 in 21 balls to slump to their lowest ODI total against West Indies. Thomas finished the innings with 5-21 off 5.1 overs, while Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite claimed two wickets apiece to give West Indies their best imaginable chance of drawing the series 2-2, needing just 114 runs to win the match.

Sheldon Cottrell struck during his second over – the third of the match – with a full inswinger that found Jonny Bairstow’s inside edge and sent leg stump cartwheeling. Cottrell did not have to do much to play a part again when Joe Root sent a Holder delivery straight down his throat at third man.

When Carlos Brathwaite had Alex Hales out nicking to wicketkeeper Shai Hope, England still looked to be in good hands with Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan, whose century in the fourth ODI was overshadowed by Jos Buttler’s towering 150 off 77 balls, still at the crease. But, with Morgan, Stokes and Moeen Ali all falling cheaply, the tourists were in deep trouble, even with Buttler’s wicket intact.

Chris Woakes’ starring role with the bat against West Indies in 2017was not to be reprised. He struggled to settle and skied the ball to Holder at midwicket for a duck, giving Oshane Thomas his third wicket for the match and, two balls later, Thomas removed danger man Buttler with a short, 142kph ball top-edged to Cottrell at deep fine leg for just 23.

Holder had Adil Rashid out caught behind and Thomas’s ball to knock over Tom Curran’s stumps was a beauty.

England’s innings could not have been more different to the run-fest of the fourth ODI in Grenada, where they scored 418 for 6 and vindicated Holder’s decision to bowl first upon winning the toss in St Lucia.