Teen slapped with rape charge of schoolgirl

TEVIN Fraser, an 18-year-old student, was yesterday (Friday, March 01, 2019) arraigned before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The teen was charged for raping a 14-year-old girl whose name was not mentioned. The girl, after the alleged ordeal with Fraser, informed her parents and Fraser was subsequently apprehended.

Fraser and the girl were said to be familiar with each other but never pursued a relationship together.

The court heard that, on March 1, 2019, the defendant, without permission, forced the young girl to have sexual intercourse with him. The defendant was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Bail was granted at the sum of $150,000.