Nadir voted in unopposed to head Everest Cricket Club

FORMER Minister Manzoor Nadir was elected as president of Everest Cricket Club (ECC) when the historic Georgetown club held its elections of office-bearers last Thursday.

Nadir, who previously served as treasurer of the 105-year-old club, ran unopposed. He will have former president Rajesh Singh as his second vice-president.

Saheed Mohamed was voted in as first vice-president, Ron Morris as secretary, Dwayne Adams as treasurer, Riyad Sattaur as assistant secretary and Prakash Balgobin as assistant treasurer.

Meanwhile, media personality John Ramsingh will serve as club captain while Rahaman Khan, Reyaz Husein, Bhageshwar Murli and Ramdeo Kumar are the committee members, with auditors Javed Rasheed and Javed Khan.

Nadir thanked the membership and pledged to continue the hard work with the help of the new executive and wider membership.

The Camp Road club is expecting a return of hockey and lawn tennis in the near future while it will look to maintain membership and activities in cricket, table tennis, squash and dominoes.