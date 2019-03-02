Caribbean Junior Karting Academy Trophy Round 5

Persaud is leading Guyanese scorer

PROVISIONAL results late yesterday evening showed Zachary Persuad as Guyana’s leading scorer in the fifth round of the Caribbean Junior Karting Academy Trophy (CJKAT) in Barbados.

The Guyanese finished round five having amassed the sixth largest total, provisionally, with 38 points.

He is one point behind Barbadian Kayleigh Catwell who has 39 with that country’s Adam Mallalieu leading the round after scoring 92 points.

Mallalieu (92 points) crashed hard into fellow Bajan and second-placed Calem Maloney (59 points) on the last lap of race two but both drivers were able to continue throughout the day.

Third is Jamaica’s Ryan Chisholm (57 points) followed by that country’s Tommi Gore (54 points).

Nathan Rahaman has 31 points and finished the round in seventh spot with Rayden Persaud (23 points) and Jeremy Ten-Pow (22 points) 10th and 11th respectively.

Paige Mendonca has 18 points.