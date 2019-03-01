Woman perishes in Non Pariel fire

A 65-year woman died early Friday morning following a fire at Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Rovna Hassan.

Reports are that the fire was fire observed minutes into the new day on Friday and it is suspected to be electrical in origin. The double flat building at Lot 22, Non Pariel was gutted within minutes and reports are that the woman, who was ill, may have had a difficult time finding her keys to escape the inferno.

Her remains were found on the lower flat of the building. The authorities are investigating the incident. (Leroy Smith)