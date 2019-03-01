Sophia fire leaves family of five homeless

KURT Nedd, his wife and their three children were all rendered homeless Wednesday when fire razed their ‘D Field Reserve’ residence in Sophia.

Reports are that the fire occurred early Wednesday morning while Nedd was away at sea and the rest of the family out on business.

Nedd told the Guyana Chronicle on Thursday that he’d only returned on Tuesday, and had had to go out early on Wednesday morning to collect his portion of fish and to help the crew take the boat to Parika when he learnt that his house was on fire.

The man said that on hearing the news, he hurried home as quickly as he could, only to find that the house, in which he’d lived for about eight years, and all their belongings were reduced to ashes.

And even though the family lost all their belongings, from clothes to household appliances, birth certificates and other important documents, he’s thankful that at the time of the fire, his children, aged nine, eight and four were all at school.

What is curious, however, is that even though he is claiming that the house was powered by a generator, police sources and those within the fire department are contending that the fire might have been caused by an illegal power connection.