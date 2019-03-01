Malicious, deceitful and bewildering

— Harmon condemns Jagdeo’s fraud claims

THE Government of Guyana has firmly rejected and condemned as “malicious and deceitful” statements made by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, at his press conference on Thursday, accusing the President and his administration of fraud.

The claims were made in relation to the issuance of two separate letters to the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), which spoke to preparations for elections and elections consultations.

In a letter dated February 25, 2019, the President wrote to GECOM Chair, retired Justice James Patterson, acknowledging the time-related and financial constraints preventing the commission from hosting new General and Regional Elections within the three-month timeframe.

While not setting a date for elections, he urged the commission to commence elections preparations, stating that he has intentions to go to the National Assembly to secure the necessary funds for such.

His correspondence came as Patterson had written to the President making clear that the commission cannot deliver credible elections within three months and, as a constitutional agency, would require an appropriation of funds.

In a letter also dated February 25, 2019, the President wrote again to GECOM Chair requesting a meeting regarding the readiness of the commission to conduct General and Regional Elections in 2019.

However, according to commissioners, the second letter was not received by the commission until the close of their statutory meeting on February 26, 2019, unbeknownst to everyone at the time.

However, the first letter was provided to GECOM’s six commissioners on February 26, 2019, while the second letter provided to them on February 28, 2019 at the following statutory meeting.

At his press conference on Thursday, the opposition leader used the fact that two letters were sent by the President to suggest that some fraudulent activity occurred with the doctoring of the first letter to produce a second.

However, on Thursday evening in a release to the media, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, stated that the opposition leader has descended to a new level of disrespect for the Office of the President and the government by maligning the good character of the President and his office.

In recounting the events which took place, the release stated that the President received Justice Patterson’s letter on Monday, hours before he departed for medical treatment in Cuba.

The President then responded promptly in his first letter, noting his receipt of chairman’s letter; the commission’s inability to deliver credible elections within the three-month timeframe and the need for additional funds, appropriated by the National Assembly, to be provided.

ASSURANCE

In the letter, the President also assured that financial resources and enough time to conduct credible elections would be provided.

In the second letter, the President began by writing “Dear Chairman, I wrote you earlier acknowledging receipt of your letter dated 2019.02.21 and the documents enclosed…” in which he also called for the initiation of consultations on the readiness of GECOM for the conduct of General and Regional Elections in 2019.

With this in mind, the media release underlined: “The second letter refers to the need to consult because the chairman of GECOM raised issues of time and the lack of financial resources. It was aimed at finding out the amount of money needed to conduct credible elections. The first letter was not doctored.”

Meanwhile, Harmon stated: “There are two letters. The first letter is an acknowledgement of the chairman of GECOM’s letter. The second letter refers to the first letter. So how could you now say that this is something that is doctored when you, the author of the letter, acknowledges that you sent one and this is the second one I am sending?”

APPALLED

The minister of state said that he is appalled by the allegation against the Head of State and the attack on his religion by Jagdeo, who questioned the President’s Christian character at his press conference.

“I have never heard anyone level such an accusation against President David Arthur Granger, a Christian man, who espouses and practices Christian values; who understands the Bible,” Harmon said.

He also indicated that at no time has the President, or any member of his government, stooped to the level of disrespect demonstrated by the opposition leader and his actions must therefore be condemned.

“This is something that not only the government will take very seriously but all Christians; all people of religion across the world must recognise that this is an attack on the religion of the President; an attack on order and good governance and he must be condemned in the strongest possible terms for this level to which he has sunk in this press conference. I am also calling on all right-thinking Guyanese to condemn the leader of the opposition for this level to which he has sunk and for which he is trying to take the society, into the pit to which he has descended,” the minister of state asserted.

He added that although Jagdeo stated that he would be engaging the international community and other organisations on the matter, the government can stand up to scrutiny.

Harmon concluded: “I cannot be responsible for Mr. Jagdeo’s comprehension of simple chronology and simple English language. If he takes the time enough to read, he would be able to understand. So, take it to the international community; take it wherever you want to take it; you would only be embarrassing yourself because people would be able to read and understand exactly what the President is saying.”