I have devoted the greater part of my working life supporting the PNCR

Dear Editor,

DR. Mark Devonish has written an epistle, taking up a page-and-a-half of your newspaper, asking whether Guyanese overseas be excluded from commenting on local politics, and sets out to justify that they should be. He, erroneously, names me, amongst others, as being opposed to non-resident Guyanese taking up valuable space in our newspapers pronouncing on our politics. But then, Dr. Devonish, in his writings, is not wedded to the facts.

In fact, I have no quarrel with Dr. Devonish’s right to write letters for publication in a friendly newspaper in Guyana, though I feel reasonably certain that the newspaper where he comfortably lives in the UK, would not give him the time of day, even with all of the letters he publishes after his signature to emphasise his self-importance.

He also argues, I think speciously and foolishly, that the fact that he does not pay taxes in Guyana bears no relationship to his right to pontificate on how our country is, or is not, governed. Frankly, I care less whether he pays taxes in Guyana.

I do, however, have a problem that Guyanese like Dr. Devonish, who, by the very fact that they live and work overseas, take no responsibility for any action or result which might flow from the political opinions they advance in our media at home, and, more particularly, when they personally attack those of us who live here.

The fact is that Dr. Devonish and others like him and their families in the diaspora, bear no consequences for the positions they advocate. They do not live here. They do not work here. They are not subject to the trials and tribulations of life here. They have no intimate experience of everyday life here. They are far away and protected from any threat or pushback for the opinions which they so freely express.

For instance, as is now highly probable, from the actions of our government and, in this case, to a much lesser extent, the reactions of the political opposition, Guyana, within 90 days of the passing of the no-confidence motion, has an illegal government foisted upon its people. Dr. Devonish and his ilk will not suffer the consequences.

Dr. Devonish happily labels me as anti-government, but he knows little or nothing about me, who I am, what I have stood for, or what I advocate politically. Yet, he presumes to label me.

In fact, he has it all wrong when he labels me and others who disagree with the government’s refusal to respect the Constitution and uphold the law as anti- government and pro-opposition. I, in fact, have devoted the greater part of my working life to supporting the senior party in the coalition government.

The fact, however, that I am absolutely opposed to that party putting our country at risk by playing fast and loose with our Constitution has nothing to do with my political preference as to who ultimately is qualified to properly run the country. It has everything to do, however, with my being able to distinguish between what is right and what is wrong.

Dr. Devonish clearly counts himself, amongst what he describes as the “smartest and brightest of Guyanese living outside of Guyana” and is highly qualified in his profession, judging from the long list of degrees he publishes after his signature. If he cares so deeply and passionately about the welfare and development of our country, then let him come home, give us every day in Guyana the benefit of his learning and skills; prove himself a genuine Guyanese facing every day the challenges of living here and make a genuine contribution. Or, if not, just shut up.

Regards

Kit Nascimento