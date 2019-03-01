Fire flattens Corentyne cinema, home

THE Guyana Fire Service came in for heavy criticism as a two buildings were gutted in a mid-afternoon fire Thursday, leaving millions in losses.

Residents are contending that the fire service vehicle passed the blaze, which initially started in the Countryside Cinema Building, in search for water, and returned some 15 minutes later without any.

By then, the inferno was uncontrollable and had spread to an unoccupied house nearby.

Residents, speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, said they heard explosions around 13:45hrs and upon investigating, they saw flames emanating from the three-storey building which housed the Countryside Cinema, a hardware store, a restaurant and a cellphone and accessories shop at Number 64 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne.

After an alarm was raised, the fire tender attached to the Skeldon Fire

Station was heard approaching promptly but to the bewilderment of residents, the truck sped past the fire scene and went to a canal in search of water.

The blaze then stared to spread quickly as combustible materials from the restaurant and hardware store, which were closed for over a year, fuelled the flames. The fire moved quickly, spreading to the unoccupied wooden and concrete two-storey house to the east.

Efforts by residents to quell the fire proved futile as the building was quickly engulfed in flames, destroying two cars parked under it.

As the threat of a third building loomed, the residents formed a bucket brigade and soaked the vulnerable home, extinguishing pockets of fire on it.

During this period, the fire men were still trying to access water but they encountered difficulties with their pumps. However, two other fire tenders responded and were able to get the fire under control but it was too late as the damage was already done to the two buildings.

Owner of the Countryside Cinema, Dave Subnauth, said the building was fully furnished and stocked and even though he was unable to put a figure to his losses, he believes it amounts to millions of dollars.

The property was redone a few years ago and a modern cinema was put in place, replacing the old one that was out of commission for years.

In addition, a restaurant was housed on the second floor while the lower flat was converted into a hardware store. The family closed the businesses and had put the property up for sale, while they rented a spot to a cellular phone vendor.

The owner of the phone shop was not available for comment but his losses were estimated to be in the millions as well since it was fully stocked.

The Guyana Fire Service has launched an investigation into the blaze.