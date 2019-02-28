George Talbot accredited Ambassador to Argentina

GUYANA’s Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil, His Excellency George Talbot, has been accredited Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Argentine Republic.

He presented letters of credence to Argentine President Mauricio Macri. Ambassador Talbot also met with Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie and discussed matters of bilateral and regional concern.

The official proceedings included the laying of a wreath at a monument in tribute to Argentine hero General José de San Martín at the Plaza San Martín.

Guyana and Argentina established diplomatic relations on October 6, 1972.