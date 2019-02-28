Chief Elections Officer suffers high blood pressure

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, has not suffered from a heart attack as publicised in some sections of the media, but has been checked into the hospital with high blood pressure.

On Tuesday evening, it was reported in the media that Lowenfield had suffered a “suspected heart attack,” which many linked in one way or the other to the current election debate in Guyana.

However, GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Warde, who spoke with the Guyana Chronicle on Wednesday, quelled the speculation.

“He is going through some routine medical tests. He visited the doctor on Friday and his blood pressure was high and he was given some leave,” she explained.

Warde further stated that the CEO was admitted to the Caribbean Heart Institute at the Georgetown Public Hospital and the leave allotted was for about seven days.