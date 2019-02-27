Mechanic killed in Vreed-en-Hoop accident

TWENTY-two-year-old mechanic Nial Persaud, who resided at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WCD), was killed on the spot early Tuesday morning in an accident at Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD.

The young man was at the time riding motorcycle CH 7218 along the public road when he collided with the side mirror of a car which was attempting to go to the opposite side of the road.

Guyana Chronicle was told by relatives of the man that he was reportedly heading home when he collided with HC 4991, which was heading in the same direction.

Persaud, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time, suffered injuries to the head and neck. Reports indicate that the helmet was strapped to his motorcycle.

A statement from the police said the accident occurred at approximately 00:25hrs on the Vreed- en- Hoop Public Road and involved motorcycle CH 7218 and motorcar HC 4991.

The car was driven by a 44-year-old man. Police said a breathalyser test was done on the driver of the car and no alcohol was found in his system but he was nevertheless detained as the investigations into the accident continue.

In an interview with a cousin of the dead man, it was reportedly that half hour before the accident; the young man’s mother telephoned him to find out if he was heading home as it was getting late.

However, during that conversation, the two had an argument and the young man disconnected the phone on his mother. When she attempted to call him back approximately an hour after, the phone went to voice mail and he never made it home.

On Tuesday morning, as she was communicating with other relatives that Persaud did not come home after work, she received the dreadful news that he died in an accident and that his body was at the morgue.

Nial Persaud reportedly worked at Banks DIH as a mechanic and was described as a loving and very knowledgeable young man.