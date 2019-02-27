Kwakwani women launch empowerment group

THE women of Kwakwani, Region 10, (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) are on a mission to empower themselves and other women and have established a women’s group.

The women proudly launched their group earlier this month, with several pieces of a display of beautiful hand-made craft.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, who has direct responsibility for women, children and youth applauded the women, “for possessing such remarkable talents.”

The minister encouraged the women and noted, “It is always good to add more to our household, because we always want to see our children look good, feel good, because naturally we are women and we are the foundation of any home.”

She added that a fundamental aspect of growing as a group is a need to bond, look out for, and support each other.

The ‘North Pakaraima Flavours’, a group from Region Eight, gave testimony to the good work the women have been doing. “We have seen these women here significantly contributing to the success of this lucrative initiative, which today sits on the shelves of several supermarkets in Georgetown,” said one representative.

Minister Garrido-Lowe said 80 per cent of the farmers who supply the factory with organic tomatoes, are women, and their numbers were expanding annually.

The minister urged other women, including men and youths of Kwakwani, to follow suit and participate.

The women signalled their intentions of ensuring the group remains productive. They have since produced woven, knitted, crochet and embroidery towels, chair covers, and pillow cases among other handmade items, which will be available at local and regional markets.

Kwakwani residents depend heavily on bauxite mining, logging and cattle rearing as their main economic activities. With the women now establishing what will be a lucrative craft-producing industry, additional revenue will be in circulation.

The minister informed the gathering that the government remains committed to bringing the “Good Life” to all. She stated that, “Residents weren’t guaranteed a chance for development of self, young people and the community. Despite being far, the government has committed to meeting you, no matter where you are, so all across the country we have been trying to do that.”