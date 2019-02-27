Impetus for ‘green,’ diversified economy

— as Natural Resources Ministry, Conservation International sign key pact

THE Ministry of Natural Resources and Conservation International-Guyana (CI-Guyana) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising their shared commitment to pursue a “green,” diversified economy for Guyana.

Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman and CI-Guyana Senior Technical Director Curtis Bernard, signed the MoU at Cara Lodge in the presence of representatives from both sides.

Noting that the MoU had been in the pipeline for approximately one year, Minister Trotman said it represents another step in the relationship shared between his ministry and CI-Guyana.

“This MoU, which aims towards the enablement of Guyana’s “green” economic growth and development, represents another step in a level of exchange between the Ministry and CI-Guyana that will bode well for progress on a range of natural resources sector development initiatives,” Minister Trotman said during the simple signing ceremony.

As the government forges ahead with transforming Guyana into a “Green” State, the natural resources minister said it is important for such partnerships as one strengthened on Tuesday.

“As my ministry aims at promoting and supporting the expansion and diversification of the “green” economy, we realise that it is more effective to work together with those who share our common interests relating to the sustainable management of our natural resources and Guyana’s overall sustainable development,” he said.

According to him, both the Natural Resources Ministry and CI-Guyana are cognisant that an ideal green economy is built on the principles of increased human well-being and social equity, and the reduction of ecological scarcities and environmental risks.

While emphasising that the agreement will further strengthen their advanced cooperation, Minister Trotman said his ministry and the government by extension look forward to enhancing the constructive relationship in the interest of exploring, developing and sustaining Guyana’s patrimony, its natural resources and ensuring the “green” economy for all Guyanese.

CI-Guyana senior technical director underscored the importance of safeguarding Guyana’s natural patrimony.

“To secure and sustain development for Guyanese now and in the future, we must secure our natural heritage – the cornerstone of our development and well-being,” he said.

Bernard said for more than two decades, CI-Guyana, through diverse partnerships, has helped to design and implement solutions to secure Guyana’s natural heritage, and the enhanced partnership between CI-Guyana and the Natural Resources Ministry forms part of the overall mission of the conservation body.

RESPONSIBLE MANAGEMENT

Declaring that CI-Guyana is committed to continuing the work, he said “CI-Guyana’s partnership with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the agencies under its purview is critical to ensure that Guyana’s natural resources are exploited responsibly and contributes to growth in the total wealth of Guyana.”

He pointed out that the existing partnership has already resulted in continued operation of Guyana’s state-of-the-art MRVS system, and more recently, working towards responsible mining for Guyana through the El Dorado Gold initiative.

“In more than 30 countries across the world, CI’s passionate local teams work with governments, private sector, civil society and indigenous peoples to secure nature for people. Our work is built on strong, diverse partnerships and sound science,” he reported.

It is the mission and vision of CI-Guyana and the Natural Resources Ministry to contribute to the achievement of the 2025 Vision for Guyana. Currently, CI-Guyana is in the process of designing a model for the management of the water reservoir located on Nappi lands in the Rupununi. The reservoir was completed in 2017 and commissioned in 2018 in response to the devastating 2015/2016 drought.

The MoU will aid in advancing Guyana’s efforts in meeting international commitments such as the Minamata Convention and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Also, they will pursue responsible mining for Guyana by supporting policy development and programmes such as Guyana’s Monitoring, Reporting and Verification System (MRVS), and will continue to link natural resource management with community development by cultivating a culture focused on the conservation and management of Guyana’s freshwater resources.

Both parties view the monitoring of impact as important and will consult regularly to track the process of the agreed activities. The outputs, outcomes and impacts of the MoU will be reviewed at semi-annual meetings between CI-Guyana and the Natural Resources Ministry. Notably, the MoU has a lifespan of two years with an option for renewal.

The MoU is one of several signed with partners recently to strengthen joint efforts, which contribute to the ministry’s efforts to promote and support responsible exploration and sustainable development of Guyana’s natural resources through effective management, regulation, and oversight of its regulatory agencies.

The National Toshaos Council is among organisations that have signed agreements with the ministry. It is Minister Trotman’s hope that in the not-so-distant future, similar agreements will be signed with the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association, the Guyana Women Miners Organisation and the National Mining Syndicate.