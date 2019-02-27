GCCI claims business slow

— after dubious city survey

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has reported a drop in commercial activities due to “political uncertainty” induced by the vote of no-confidence against the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government.

According to the GCCI, the drop in business was recorded in a survey conducted; however, it is unclear when the survey was conducted, the sample size, and the target group or groups – be it small or medium or large-scale businesses.

It said that the survey was conducted out of concern over the current political climate, and was set out to gauge the effect of the political environment on business performance.

“From the results, 64 per cent of respondents (or about two in every three businesses) experienced some form of decline due to uncertainty over the state of political affairs in Guyana. For those businesses which registered a decline in activity, approximately 85 per cent experienced a 25 to 50 per cent drop in the level of commercial activity.

“The remaining 15 per cent experienced 75 to 100 per cent decline in business. This significant decline in commercial activity is worrying and with the continued state of political uncertainty can result in further decline in economic activity,” GCCI reported.

The GCCI said it is concerned about the effects of the impact of the associated uncertainty on the business community.

“From a national development perspective, the climate of uncertainty does not bode well for investors’ confidence, both local and foreign, as well as business planning, budgeting and other key features of business management and administration. The chamber remains hopeful that an environment which encourages investment prevails,” it said.

It was pointed out that the GCCI has a membership of over 240 business organisations, which include micro to enterprise-type levels located throughout the country and in CARICOM. “We therefore emphasise the need for national leaders to expediently resolve political issues that exist in order to restore and boost investors’ confidence, which would result in Guyana’s economy growing comfortably,” the chamber said.

The opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on December 21 moved a motion against the government, and though it was declared passed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, the attorney general and private citizen Compton Reid have challenged the motion’s validity on different grounds.

More than a month later, Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire upheld Dr. Scotland’s decision; however, that is now being challenged in the Court of Appeal. Even as the matter is engaging the courts’ attention, the Guyana Elections Commission has indicated that it is unable to facilitate General and Regional Elections by March 21, 2019, and would forge ahead with its 2019 work programme, much to the disappointment of the PPP.

According to the constitution, elections must be held within three months of a defeat of a government or at a later date as agreed by two-thirds of the National Assembly. Attorney General Basil Williams has maintained that the President cannot call an election unless he is advised by GECOM that it is prepared to facilitate free and fair elections.