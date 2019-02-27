Ally reads riot act to RUSAL

SOCIAL Protection Minister Amna Ally on Tuesday told RUSAL executives that government will be going the “full length” to preserve the country’s laws, in view of the company’s firing of another 30 workers on Monday.

As the government continues to lobby for the reinstatement of fired workers, the RUSAL executives are saying that the dismissed employees have to rejoin the company as new employees if they want to work again.

This is even as the company has already begun trying to attract new employees from the Kwakwani area.

Minister Ally, along with Minister responsible for Labour, Keith Scott and Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle, on Tuesday meet with RUSAL executive Vladimir Permyakov, and BCGI Personnel Manager, Mikhail Krupenin at her Lamaha and East Streets office.

The Russian pair said they were simply there to relay the position of their RUSAL principals.

Ally restated that the government is demanding nothing less than the reinstatement of all workers fired by the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI), a subsidiary of RUSAL, and for all future negotiations to be done with the workers’ recognised bargaining agent, the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GBGWU).

“We are going to be going to the full length to examine this issue with regard to operations and with regard to workers at this company. I think that RUSAL’s management is unreasonable, it is unthinkable the positions you have taken on this issue. It is very clear that you do not want an amicable solution to this matter, because you have put on the table issues to us which say take it or leave it; and I believe that this is very, very unreasonable.

It is not right for workers to be punished,” Ally affirmed to the two Russians.

Up to last week it had been expected that BCGI would be rehiring the some 60 workers who were initially dismissed on February 18 following strike action that began on February 15. It came as a shock on Monday when an additional 30 employees were issued letters dated February 20, stating that they were being laid off.

This was after the RUSAL executives last week had a meeting with the Department of Labour and then had another subsequent meeting with several government ministers. It was understood that the company would reinstate the workers; however, the company is maintaining that they were in their right to fire the first set of workers.

“Those terminated, we terminated them for violation of labour laws of Guyana, for violation [of] their labour contract and I would ask you to check documents before making such a position,” Krupenin told Ally.

Notwithstanding the fact that Guyana’s constitution avails to citizens a freedom to strike, Krupenin maintains that the contracts of the employees do not provide for them to be absent from work, not even in the case of a strike. He contended that their contracts supersede the law.

POSITION UNCHANGED

Scott also added his voice to the situation, saying the government will not be budging an inch on its demands.

“We want the workers reinstated and the issues to be discussed with the workers representatives amicably. This government is resolute and will not move one inch from our decisions that we will stand with the workers,” Scott firmly said,

He added: “This country has a history of respecting trade union laws. The way you are treating workers is not showing any respect, not only to our laws but to the trade union movement as well. The union is the recognised body and there can be no negotiation whatsoever behind the backs of the union.”

Permyakov said the company is expected to begin a hiring exercise from this Friday. Minister Ally said she does not understand how the company is firing employees and hiring employees simultaneously.

“You are saying to us that you are requesting new workers. I don’t understand how you can suddenly after dismissing 61 workers, write the other workers giving notice of availability of work. Is that done in any sane way arbitrarily? No consultations? No discussion? Because you are management you come here and just decide this is what I want and this is what I get? The Government of Guyana is not going to accept that,” Ally said.

She continued: “We have to protect the workers as well as protect your rights. Since the first engagement we said we are not taking any high-handed approach, but we would like matter to be settled amicably. Are you saying to me there’s no security of tenure for these workers? That you can get up tomorrow morning and decide to dismiss these workers? We are not going to accept that, I am sorry that cannot work my brothers, that cannot work.”