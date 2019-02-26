Minister Cummings visits crash survivors

MINISTER within the Public Health Ministry, Dr Karen Cummings, has given assurances to the pilot and a policeman who survived a recent plane crash that the authorities will “do everything possible” to ensure their full recovery.

According to the ministry, Minister Cummings recently visited Captain Lincoln Gomez and policeman Mark Grimmond, who survived last week Monday night’s plane crash aback Canal Number Two on the West Bank Demerara.

“We are glad that your lives were preserved and much thanks is given to God for life spared,” Minister Cummings told the survivors.

Gomez, who was the pilot of the aircraft, and Grimmond, the lone passenger at the time, are recovering well a medical doctor told the minister when she visited the two men.

Cummings assured Captain Gomez that GPHC staff and MoPH health workers “will do everything possible” to ensure their full recovery.

Gomez suffered a broken jaw and other facial injuries and Grimond suffered a broken leg, when the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Canal Number Two after the plane, a Cessna 182, reportedly ran out of fuel.

The aircraft was transporting the body of Christopher Matthews, who died after falling off a mountain in Arau, Cuyuni/Mazaruni.

Gomez expressed happiness with his recovery despite his injuries and other physical challenges from the near-death experience.

Gomez and Grimmond are grateful for the support they are receiving from Public Health Ministry, the agency said.