Dominican charged for overstaying time

A NATIONAL of the Dominican Republic, on Monday, appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly, having being charged with overstaying his stipulated time in Guyana.

It was alleged that Eric Guante, between January 5th and February 24th, 2019, failed to comply with the conditions upon which he was granted permission, to stay in Guyana from December 6, 2018 to January 5, 2019.

Guante who pleaded guilty to the charge, explained to the court that he was unaware of the conditions. Also, he was told that due to his fathering a child in the country, he legally became a citizen.

The defendant, further stated, his intentions to get married, and that at the time of his arrest, he was in the process of looking after his documents for same.

Prosecutor Richard Harris objected to the defendant being granted his pre-trial liberty, on the grounds that the court will not have any jurisdiction over him, and too, any issue in relation to deportation.

But,a representative from immigration department pleaded with the magistrate to grant the defendant bail, with the undertaking that the department will undertake all responsibility.

Guante was subsequently fined $30,000, but with conditions that he remains in the custody of immigration.