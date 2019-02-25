Visitors revel in the ‘Mash’ spirit

THIS year’s Mashramani parade attracted Guyanese and visitors alike who were lucky to witness the events which reflect the country’s patriotism and rich and diverse culture.

With the favourable sunny weather and a radiant crowd of hospitable Guyanese, international visitors found the occasion extremely attractive. These included persons from Cuba, Brazil and French Guiana and farther north from the United States of America and Canada.

Jigging as he sipped a Guyanese brew, Julio, from Cuba, noted his satisfaction.

“I am feeling great. I am enjoying it with my people – ‘Mash’ is top of the line, it is the best,” he said, informing the Chronicle that this is his second Mashramani in Guyana.

Standing a little farther down the way from Julio was French citizen Bastian and his friend, who were immersed in the day’s activities. Bastian, who currently lives in French Guiana, was witnessing the annual costume and float parade for the first time.

Asked about his opinion on the events, he stated, “It is very colourful compared to the French Guiana carnival… it is really great and a wonderful experience.”

Also present at the parade was Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Brian Mullis and his family. Mullis remarked that he enjoyed the demonstration of national pride evident in all the costumes and the floats and the general vibe of “togetherness.” (DPI)