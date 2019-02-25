Seyhodan, Persaud help McGill overcome La Grange in WDCA T20 competition

A hat-trick from right- arm medium-pacer Sudesh Persaud and an all-round performance by national U-19 cricketer, Keshram Seyhodan, propelled the McGill Superstar Sports Club to victory in the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) T20 knockout competition which started over the weekend.

La Grange All Stars SC won the toss and decided to field at the Wales CDC ground. McGill, led by Seyhodan, reached 153-5 in their allotted overs.

Seyhodan, who fancied going over the top, struck four sixes and two fours in a top score of 44.

Abdul Razack finished with three fours in a score of 31, while former national U-19 captain, Travis Persaud, supported with 22 (1×4).

David Manohar finished with 2-11 from one over, while Greg Singh and Saif Persaud supported with a wicket each for the bowling team.

In reply, La Grange All Stars were pegged down at 91-7 from their 20 overs. Persaud, who got his hat-trick in the 18th over, led the bowling attack with 3-22 from three overs, while left-arm spinner Seyhodan finished with 2-15.

Ghansham Singh, who scored three fours in a score of 26 and Jadesh Ramroop, who finished with 18, led La Grange with the bat.