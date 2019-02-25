Revellers bring Anna Regina alive

LOUD screams emerged from a colourful crowd at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground on Saturday, as the winners of the 2019 Mashramani Road Parade celebrated their victory.

Emerging in first place in the float parade (large category) was the Regional Democratic Council (RDC). Their float depicted Guyana’s cultural diversity and meshed with the ‘Mash’ theme, “Celebrate Mash 49 with victory in mind.”

The RDC contingent was accompanied by many revellers attired in colourful and glittering costumes. They took home the top prize of $180,000 and a trophy. The RDC float was the only one that took part in the large-float category.

In the small-float category, Suddie Public Hospital emerged winner, while the Department of Education emerged second and Anna Regina, thir, respectively.

In the medium category, Mainstay Whyaka copped first place; ‘G’ Division Police Youth Group placed second, while the Essequibo Technical Institute secured the third-place spot.

The floats were judged on the basis of their portrayal of the national theme, display of band theme, depiction of theme (design and illustration), craftsmanship, uniformity, time and punctuality, prince\princess of the band, music and adherence to category and revelling.

According to Regional Executive Officer Denis Jaikarran, this year the parade was of a high standard. He expressed gratitude to everyone who participated, especially the revellers who brought the Region Two town to life.

As the float converged around the Anna Regina Car Park, thousands of persons gathered around the high bridge to view the loud, colourful and energetic procession.