Guyanese charged with killing vendor in T&T

THE 20-year-old Guyanese man whom police arrested at the airport last week when he tried boarding a flight, has been charged with murdering Chaguanas doubles vendor Dhroop “Pie” Jagessar.

Police from the Homicide Bureau Region III, however, released the 52-year-old Guyanese woman who was held with the suspect. She is a close relative of Jagessar who was chopped to death last Monday at Susheela Drive, Chase Village in Chaguanas.

At about 02:00hrs on Tuesday, security personnel at the Piarco airport arrested them while trying to get on a plane to Guyana. Police learnt that an hour earlier, between 20:00hrs and 22:00hrs, Jagessar was chopped and killed.

A few days ago, legal officer PC Kyrn Lewis from the bureau, submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. On Friday evening Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul advised police to charge the man and release the woman.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court today. (Trinidad and Tobago Newsday)

