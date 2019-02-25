East Ruimveldt man on rape charge

An East Ruimveldt, Georgetown resident who is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl, was on Monday taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Mario Heywood, 36-year-old employee at the Giftland Mall, was not required to plead to the charge which was read in-camera.

Particulars of the charge alleged that, between October 1, 2018, and November 20, 2018, at East Ruimveldt, Heywood engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

Heywood was released on $250,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until March 7, 2019. He was also ordered to keep away from the victim.

According to reports, it is alleged that during the period mentioned in the charge, the child was left in the care of Heywood. It is alleged that Heywood raped the child while her mother was out.

Upon her mother’s return, the child told her of the incident and the matter was reported to the police.